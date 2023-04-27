Daily Dawg Chow 4/27: Draft Day

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft week: Wednesday’s Browns mock draft is the trade down one (Jared Mueller) With NFL draft week here, today we look at how the Browns can restock their limited picks in 2024
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: OT Jake Witt is a raw lottery ticket (Thomas Moore) Northern Michigan offensive lineman has limited game film but great measurables. Is that enough for the Browns to take a gamble on him?
- NFL Draft: Is this WR the ‘dream selection’ for the Browns? (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is just days away, is selecting Browns fan Tyler Scott the ‘dream’ for Cleveland?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- NFL Draft 2023: What you need to know for the Browns and more (cleveland.com) “The draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first round. The second and third rounds, when the Browns pick, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The remaining four rounds begin noon Saturday.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns likely entering their final season with franchise (Dawg Pound Daily) “Harris has yet to truly prove himself during the regular season but Cleveland has to feel good about him as the primary backup. He’s also capable of playing guard, giving them some confidence in their bench — and if recent history is any indicator, they’ll have to turn to him at some point in 2023.”
- Cleveland Browns draft: Mapping out an ideal path through all 8 picks (Akron Beacon Journal) “The kind of players who would be viewed as no-doubt prospects are gone, and what’s left is a group of players, many with high upside, but also with some variable that has pushed them down the board.”
- Browns Worked Out Former Cardinals DB - Browns & NFL Tracker (Sports Illustrated) “Whittaker came into the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona. During that season, Whittaker appeared in four games and made four tackles. During 2021 he played in a couple of games but 2022 was his most impactful season.”
- The greatest Browns mock draft of all time 2023 w/Colb & Jack Duffin (Youtube) Quincy Carrier modestly approaches how the Browns should handle the Draft tonight
