Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog - Rumors, Picks, and More

The 2023 NFL Draft officially begins for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the teams in the NFL tonight at 8:00 PM ET. Once again, the Browns do not have a first-round pick, and they seem unlikely to have the assets to move up into the first round. Nonetheless, we will still cover any rumors in-depth throughout the day. Be sure to check out all the latest draft-related odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

9:48 AM: Here are some other fun pictures that I’ve come across related to the setup in Kansas City from the Union Station KC account. On the left is a peek at the green room inside of Union Station. On the right is some form of artwork commissioned for the draft, with the Browns being represented by a dog in the bottom right corner.

And then here is a birds eye view from Tuesday, giving a real-life perspective of the map that we showed earlier:

9:30 AM: This is an interesting look from Mike Band of Next Gen Stats at what each team’s first-round draft board might look like based on several indicators, including the organization’s draft philosophy, perceived needs and the players linked in pre-draft reports. Would be more interesting if the Browns were on there, but what are you going to do?

My final 2023 NFL Draft Cheat Sheet is live!



Here is a look at what each team’s first-round big board might look like based on pre-draft reports, team needs, and organizational philosophies. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ag8f5Gktod — Mike Band (@MBandNFL) April 27, 2023

8:15 AM: Browns GM Andrew Berry discussed one lesson he’s learned as an NFL executive, which was the alignment of the organization and being able to harmoniously work together, even if you don’t agree on everything. Although the on-field results haven’t been up to par yet for Cleveland, it has been nice to have less offseason drama as far as front office changes go:

#Browns general manager Andrew Berry discusses the lessons he's learned as an NFL executive pic.twitter.com/Xd9OLnry9U — SumerSports (@sumersports) April 26, 2023

8:10 AM: On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, Browns fans have voted, and 86% of them want GM Andrew Berry to focus on the defensive side of the ball (specifically DT, LB, and DE).

You can also see in the final Top-50 of our Browns Big Board (as voted on by the DBN Community), there are quite a few defensive tackles and defensive ends on the board. Reminder: quarterbacks were excluded from the big board, since it is unlikely the team tries to draft one early after mortgaging their future on Deshaun Watson.

7:50 AM: Continuing with the layout of the draft in Kansas City, here are two maps that outline where Union Station, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Draft Theater, and NFL Fan Experience are all located. The image on the left shows the border of the entire area, while the image on the right is a zoomed in portion of the South Side area that is labeled as the NFL Fan Experience.

You can view bigger versions of the maps here.

7:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to our annual NFL Draft live blog! Each year, I like to begin the live blog by taking a look at how the host city has set-up for the draft, including the draft stage. Let’s see how the layout looks for Kansas City:

A couple of notes, according to Forbes:

This is the largest draft site ever, bigger than the sizes of Cleveland and Las Vegas (the last two draft hosts) by a million square feet.

The draft stage is outside and in front of Kansas City’s Union Station. In order to engulf the entire exterior of the building and still show off the three famous windows of the Union Station, the stage had to be built big — roughly the size of a football field. There are also a ton of video screens inside the draft stage.

Although the stage was meant to highlight Union Station, some locals have pointed out that the stage is kind of shielding/hiding it instead.

There is a water fountain in the foreground of the draft stage.

Construction began on March 27, which flashes me back to 2021, when I was regularly going down to the draft stage in Cleveland to update people on the progress over the course of a month or two. The stage was supposed to be all finished on Tuesday, April 25.

Here is an up-close shot of the stage during the evening: