Browns fans are wanting Andrew Berry to get a DT, DE, or LB in the third round

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team. During the offseason, we also send out questions every now and then about other big events, such as the 2023 NFL Draft.

Most teams asked their fans about first-round hypotheticals, but we aren’t banking on Cleveland making some sort of blockbuster deal to move up. The likely scenario sees them staying put in the third round, so we asked which position Browns fans wanted addressed in the third round.

Defensive tackle (35%) was the leading vote-getter, followed by linebacker (26%), defensive end (25%), offensive tackle (7%), wide receiver (4%), and other (3%). When you combine values, you can say that 60% of fans are wanting to focus on the defensive line, or 86% are looking at the defensive side of the ball.

Regarding the defensive tackle position, it’s a difficult task to find a guy who can develop into a starter, but you have to try, right? The team had success with Larry Ogunjobi in the third round of the 2017 draft. Since then, they’ve tried with Jordan Elliott (2020), Tommy Togiai (2021), and Perrion Winfrey (2022), to far less success (the latter two mentions were fourth-round picks).

What about the “other” category? One user chimed in that they are looking at safety for the third round:

Safety for me:

- Antonio Johnson stock is falling

- Jordan Battle and Jammie Robinson holding in the latter half of the third

- JL Skinner depending on whether the pectoral recovery is on track.



Big fall-off after these unless they're willing to go for an older player. — Tim A. Miller (@Bumblyjack) April 25, 2023

Cleveland does have two picks in the third-round, so they could still address defensive tackle and then attack a position like safety, or vice-versa.

