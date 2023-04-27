NFL draft week: Thursday’s Browns mock draft is a realistic one

The NFL draft is actually underway and we decided to give Cleveland Browns fans something to read while their team is over 24 hours away from making their first selection. As we have already seen multiple trades early in the draft it will be interesting to see if the Browns get involved tomorrow.

As promised, we have a full six days of mock drafts coming your way:

As we noted in our live NFL draft rumor blog, there is an expectation that GM Andrew Berry will trade up and/or for a veteran on day two of the draft. In today’s mock draft, since finding a realistic veteran trade target was difficult, We traded pick No. 98 for pick No. 141 and a 2024 4th-round pick.

We also dealt away picks No. 142 and 229 for a 2024 fourth-round pick. This is the trade I would expect to be for a veteran player. (If it makes you feel better about this trade, pick your realistic trade target and place them here instead of another ‘24 fourth-rounder.)

On to the Browns mock draft now that we are down to just six selections. We went with ESPN’s mock draft simulator for tonight’s version:

Round 3

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC Trojans

A really versatile prospect who played inside and outside in college, Jim Schwartz will like that versatility. With 13.5 sacks last year, Tuipulotu’s production screams an earlier spot in the draft but a 6’3” player with just 32-inch arms doesn’t fit the template and allows him to fall here.

Round 4

CB TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU Horned Frogs

Trying to go away from my pick of Kei’Trel Clark has led me to Hodges-Tomlinson multiple times. A competitive player who can play outside despite of his size but will be the team’s nickel corner at times as a rookie depending on matchups.

DT Keondre Coburn, Texas Longhorns

Another player that has found his way to our mocks a few times, Coburn is the team’s nose tackle of the future who can play right away next to Dalvin Tomlinson. He won’t excite fans with his boxscore but his impact on the rest of the defensive line and linebacker group will be obvious.

Round 5

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas Longhorns

Sticking with what has worked, we get an athletic linebacker who can develop behind all the one-year contracts on the team. Overshown will also be an important part of special teams as a rookie.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia Mountaineers

At 6’4”, I’ll just leave this athletic profile here for BFW’s selection:

Bryce Ford-Wheaton RAS so far.



Good, but not great agilities sees him fall out of that second spot. Still an incredible athletic performance.https://t.co/udvp4xecp3 #RAS pic.twitter.com/OHtfyFyDfk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Round 6

DE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan Eagles

Jose Ramirez has been great for the Cleveland Guardians so let's take a chance on a smaller, faster defensive end to go along with the stronger Tuipulotu earlier in the draft.

Two different types of defensive ends, a big nose tackle, a slot cornerback and an athletic linebacker help revamp the Browns defense while the only offensive selection is a big, fast, explosive receiver. Adding two fourth-round picks in 2024 (or one and a veteran) is pushing things back just a little bit to help balance immediate roster needs (which are not many) with future needs (which include the need for cheap players).

What do you think of this mock draft?