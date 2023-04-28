Browns Reacts Survey: Are you fine with Cleveland not trading into the first round?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

First off, a disclaimer: I know that this poll may seem a little dumb. However, all 32 teams in the NFL are taking part in a Day 1 SB Nation Reacts poll, and anyone who had a pick is having their fans grade the pick. For teams that didn’t have a first-round pick, they get this question instead. Those teams without a first round pick probably don’t have to wait until the third round, though, having already mortgaged several years of first round picks to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Indulge us and vote in the poll below anyway. Technically, Cleveland probably could have packaged together a player, their 2025 first-round pick, third round picks, and more to move up. Maybe there was someone in the first-round who you thought would’ve been worth it; if so, be sure to add some context in the comments section below.