Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 2) - Rumors, Picks, and More

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is here, and that means tonight, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock either in the third round, or sooner if they move up.

We will have all of your Browns-related coverage on the draft here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the weekend. This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

7:53 AM: Welcome to Day 2 of the NFL Draft! Here is a view of our DBN Browns’ Top 50 Big Board after the first round. Players in red are off the board.