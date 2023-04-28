NFL Draft: Browns Day 2 Mock Draft after SB Nation’s 2nd Round Mock

The Cleveland Browns will finally be on the clock after 9PM Friday night unless GM Andrew Berry decides to trade up in this year’s NFL draft. We have tried to bring you as many versions of a Browns mock draft this week as possible to keep you engaged despite the lack of first and second-round picks.

So far:

To switch things up a little bit on Friday, we will be mocking our Cleveland third round based on the selections made in the SB Nation second-round mock draft that was put out this morning.

With pick No. 74 tonight currently slated to be the Browns first selection, that means 10 more players will be off the board, beyond the second-round mock draft. A look at the best remaining players gives us an interesting list of guys that Cleveland could be interested in and could be available:

DT Gervon Dexter

LB Henry To’oTo’o

DE Isaiah McGuire

CB Joey Porter Jr.

WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Josh Downs

DL Karl Brooks

WR Marvin Mims Jr.

LB Noah Sewell

DT Siaki Ika

WR Tank Dell

LB Trenton Simpson

DE Tuli Tulipulotu

RB Tyjae Spears

WR Tyler Scott

DE Yaya Diaby

DE Zach Harrison

Today’s Browns mock draft will not include a trade but a number of players on this list would be worth a move up.

Round 3

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson Tigers

An impressive 6’2”, 235-pound linebacker, Simpson played all over the field for the Tigers' defense and was good in most spots. While he may be best in a roaming position, adding him with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as the team’s top two linebackers will create versatility and athleticism at the second level. Linebacker generally is undervalued making Simpson a steal here.

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss Rebels

Throughout the lead-up to the NFL draft, Mingo’s stock was reportedly rising but we heard the same thing about Will Levis. Mingo’s college production is concerning as the big, fast receiver didn’t produce in ways that he should have. He’s not the explosive player on the field that teams are looking for in the first couple of rounds. Late in the third, Mingo provides depth on the outside for the Browns as well as a bigger target compared to many others in this year’s class.

With just two picks in the first two days, Cleveland gets really busy on Saturday with their final six selections. It will be interesting to see if Berry really does stand pat with six picks combined from the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

Friday night, two selections are scheduled for the Browns. Getting Simpson and Mingo would be big upgrades for now and the future in Cleveland.

How would you feel if the Browns left Friday night with these two selections?