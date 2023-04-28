NFL draft: Best available at 5 positions the Browns might draft from Thursday

The fun for Cleveland Browns fans is not expected to start until almost 10 PM on Friday night with pick No. 74 in the 2023 NFL draft. GM Andrew Berry gets a chance to be busy during the NFL draft after that selection with eight picks including two each in rounds three, four and five.

Unfortunately for Browns fans, unless Berry trades up, 73 prospects will be gone before their team gets to bring in a new player. Thankfully, while most believe the top of this year’s draft is a little weak, the middle rounds are believed to have a lot of depth.

Below you will find prospects that were still available as Day 2 of the NFL draft started. As tonight goes on, we will be updating this post so that the best available are clear. A combination of SB Nation’s Top 200 big board and individual rankings of positions were used to help create these lists.

For simplicity, we chose five positions we think Berry might focus on: WR, DE, DT, LB, S

Josh Downs, UNC

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Rashee Rice, SMU

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (also listed at defensive tackle)

Keion White, Georgia Tech

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (also listed at defensive tackle)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (also listed at defensive end)

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (also listed at defensive end)

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Gervon Dexter, Florida

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Keondre Coburn, Texas

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Brian Branch, Alabama

Sydney Brown, Illinois

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

JL Skinner, Boise State

Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Chris Smith, Georgia

Daniel Scott, California

Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

We will update this piece throughout the night to keep you up to date. If there is a run on a position, we will start to add more players to the best available list.

Who do you hope the Browns add tonight in the NFL draft?