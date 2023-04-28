NFL draft: Best available at 5 positions the Browns might draft from Thursday

The fun for Cleveland Browns fans is not expected to start until almost 10 PM on Friday night with pick No. 74 in the 2023 NFL draft. GM Andrew Berry gets a chance to be busy during the NFL draft after that selection with eight picks including two each in rounds three, four and five.
Unfortunately for Browns fans, unless Berry trades up, 73 prospects will be gone before their team gets to bring in a new player. Thankfully, while most believe the top of this year’s draft is a little weak, the middle rounds are believed to have a lot of depth.
Below you will find prospects that were still available as Day 2 of the NFL draft started. As tonight goes on, we will be updating this post so that the best available are clear. A combination of SB Nation’s Top 200 big board and individual rankings of positions were used to help create these lists.
For simplicity, we chose five positions we think Berry might focus on: WR, DE, DT, LB, S
Best Available Receivers
- Josh Downs, UNC
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Best Available Defensive Ends
- BJ Ojulari, LSU
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (also listed at defensive tackle)
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (also listed at defensive tackle)
Best Available Defensive Tackles
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (also listed at defensive end)
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (also listed at defensive end)
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Gervon Dexter, Florida
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Keondre Coburn, Texas
Best Available Linebackers
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Best Available Safeties
- Brian Branch, Alabama
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- JL Skinner, Boise State
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Chris Smith, Georgia
- Daniel Scott, California
- Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
- Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
We will update this piece throughout the night to keep you up to date. If there is a run on a position, we will start to add more players to the best available list.
Who do you hope the Browns add tonight in the NFL draft?
