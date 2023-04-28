2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick WR Cedric Tillman at No. 74

The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman from Tennessee in the third round on Friday, the No. 74 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3 and 213-pound Tillman is the first selection by the Browns in this year’s draft.

Tillman spent five seasons with the Volunteers and led the team in receiving in 2021 when he had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns, making him the first Tennessee wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in a season since 2012.

Last season Tillman was limited to just six games after undergoing ankle surgery, but still managed to catch 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the latest wide receiver the Browns have added this offseason, joining Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin in the revamped receiver room with the returning Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

In his draft preview at The Athletic, Dane Brugler wrote that Tillman was:

... an outside receiver in head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense, lining up exclusively on the right side of the formation. After a breakout junior season, his senior year was marred by an ankle injury, but he still finished top-10 all-time in Tennessee history in touchdown catches (17) and holds the school record for consecutive games (seven) with a touchdown grab. Tillman has above-average hands with the catching range and body type to be effective on slants/stops/comebacks or when tracking downfield. He can open his stride and maintain his acceleration through the stem but lacks the short-area quickness or detailed urgency to easily create separation. Overall, Tillman might be limited to a linear route tree, but he is a big target with the acceleration, play strength and ball skills to exploit perimeter matchups. He has NFL starting traits as an X and should develop into a solid No. 2/3.

The Browns will be back on the clock later in the third round with pick No. 98.

What do you think of the selection, Browns fans?