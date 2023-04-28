NFL draft: Browns WR Cedric Tillman gives team a big, physical, explosive receiver

The Cleveland Browns finally got on the board in this year’s NFL draft with the selection

The 74th pick was acquired as a part of the trade for WR Elijah Moore with the New York Jets. Cleveland gave up pick No. 42 to acquire Moore and pick No. 74. Interestingly enough, they used that pick to add another receiver to the team.

Let's take a quick look at the newest Browns player profile:

Name

Cedric Tillman

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

6’3”, 213 pounds

College

Tennessee Volunteers

Stats:

24 games: 109 receptions, 1,622 yards, 17 touchdowns

Best season (2021): 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs

In 2021 Cedric Tillman vs.



Alabama - 7 for 152 and a TD



Georgia - 10 for 200 and a TD (yes that is the historically good UGA D)



Had a TD catch in final 7 games straight..10 total…5 100+ yard games



In 2022 didn’t play Bama



Vs. UGA - 7 for 68 — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) April 29, 2023

Relative Athletic Score

Cedric Tillman is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.66 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/ocgJJReqjf pic.twitter.com/ieRZxtSfOD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date

65th Overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

75.00/Third-Round Value

What an Expert is Saying

Who is @SteveSmithSr89's top sleeper for the 2023 class?



None other than Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/4ZOsqK1MEX — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) April 27, 2023

Fit with the Browns

While many thought speedster Jaylin Hyatt would be the Volunteer drafted to Cleveland, Tillman provides a bigger, stronger target with better run after the catch ability. Hyatt is a limited route runner while Tillman could help immediately as well as help replace Amari Cooper if the veteran starts to wane in skills or is too expensive.

The wide receiver room is full so it will be interesting which six make the final roster but that is a down-the-road issue.

Browns Players Drafting Tillman Could Impact

There is a myriad of players that adding Tillman could impact at receiver. Right now, Cooper, Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tillman are likely the top four on the depth chart. After that David Bell, Marquise Goodwin and Jakeem Grant would seem to be next in line with one unlikely to make the roster.

Barring injury and/or a significant improvement this offseason, Anthony Schwartz has likely seen his last days in Cleveland.

Grade - B

While Tillman is an exciting physical receiver, his ankle injury that limited him in 2022 and his limited three-cone ability are concerning. He wins with physicality, something the Browns haven’t had but having players like Tyler Scott and Adetomiwa Adebawore still on the board makes this pick less exciting given the team’s needs.

SB Nation also gave Cleveland a “B” for the Tillman selection.

What do you think about the newest Browns receiver?