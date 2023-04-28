NFL draft: Browns WR Cedric Tillman gives team a big, physical, explosive receiver

The Cleveland Browns finally got on the board in this year’s NFL draft with the selection
The 74th pick was acquired as a part of the trade for WR Elijah Moore with the New York Jets. Cleveland gave up pick No. 42 to acquire Moore and pick No. 74. Interestingly enough, they used that pick to add another receiver to the team.
Let's take a quick look at the newest Browns player profile:
Name
Cedric Tillman
Position
Wide Receiver
Height/Weight
6’3”, 213 pounds
College
Stats:
24 games: 109 receptions, 1,622 yards, 17 touchdowns
Best season (2021): 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 TDs
In 2021 Cedric Tillman vs.
Alabama - 7 for 152 and a TD
Georgia - 10 for 200 and a TD (yes that is the historically good UGA D)
Had a TD catch in final 7 games straight..10 total…5 100+ yard games
In 2022 didn’t play Bama
Vs. UGA - 7 for 68
Relative Athletic Score
Relative Athletic Score
Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date
The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value
75.00/Third-Round Value
What an Expert is Saying
What an Expert is Saying
None other than Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/4ZOsqK1MEX
Fit with the Browns
While many thought speedster Jaylin Hyatt would be the Volunteer drafted to Cleveland, Tillman provides a bigger, stronger target with better run after the catch ability. Hyatt is a limited route runner while Tillman could help immediately as well as help replace Amari Cooper if the veteran starts to wane in skills or is too expensive.
The wide receiver room is full so it will be interesting which six make the final roster but that is a down-the-road issue.
Browns Players Drafting Tillman Could Impact
There is a myriad of players that adding Tillman could impact at receiver. Right now, Cooper, Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tillman are likely the top four on the depth chart. After that David Bell, Marquise Goodwin and Jakeem Grant would seem to be next in line with one unlikely to make the roster.
Barring injury and/or a significant improvement this offseason, Anthony Schwartz has likely seen his last days in Cleveland.
Grade - B
While Tillman is an exciting physical receiver, his ankle injury that limited him in 2022 and his limited three-cone ability are concerning. He wins with physicality, something the Browns haven’t had but having players like Tyler Scott and Adetomiwa Adebawore still on the board makes this pick less exciting given the team’s needs.
SB Nation also gave Cleveland a “B” for the Tillman selection.
What do you think about the newest Browns receiver?
