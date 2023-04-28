NFL draft profile: DT Siaki Ika fills long-term need for Browns

The Cleveland Browns made two picks in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. After drafting WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland got a big, strong receiver to add to their offense. With their second pick in this year’s draft, the Browns went back for more size.

This time, it was the defensive line’s turn to get a lot more bulk despite adding a number of players in free agency as well.

Let’s take a look at pick No. 98’s player profile:

Name

Siaki Ika

Position

Nose Tackle

Height/Weight

6’3”, 335 pounds

College

Baylor Bears/LSU Tigers

Stats:

37 games: 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three passes defended

Relative Athletic Score

For nose tackles, the two biggest athletic scores that tend to matter are explosion (broad and vertical jump) and strength. We did not get testing for Ika in either of those areas:

Siaki Ika is a DT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 2.61 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1173 out of 1585 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/GKbOpuffNZ #RAS pic.twitter.com/mSrk02LcPj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2023

Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date

68th Overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

73.00/Fourth-Round Value

What an Expert is Saying

#Baylor DT Siaki Ika (6-4, 354, SR) LSU transfer. He’s an athletic and ridiculously strong 0-tech NT that’s very light on his feet for his size. Already an A+ run defender and also shows flashes of having passing down value to melt the pocket. Will receive lots of Vita Vea comps. pic.twitter.com/zg3fJXYoU9 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 5, 2022

Fit with the Browns

Selecting Ika instead of a fan favorite like Adetomiwa Adebawore is an interesting move but Ika’s size is vital with Jim Schwartz’s wide-9 scheme. With defensive ends out further from the offensive tackles, the interior players must be able to take on multiple blocks on a regular basis or huge holes form. Ika is that kind of player and, along with free agent signing Dalvin Tomlinson, will allow Schwartz to run his system.

Browns Players Drafting Tillman Could Impact

Transitioning from Joe Woods to Schwartz could lead to multiple drafted players being moved on from this season including Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey. With another addition to the interior of the defensive line (Tomlinson was joined by Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill this offseason), a lot of holdovers will be sweating their futures.

Grade - C+

Really like the fit within Schwartz’s system but do not like the value of a nose tackle in the third round. Ika hasn’t shown pass rushing ability to allow him to be on the field for passing downs which, against some teams, will be more downs than rushing downs.

On the other hand, SB Nation gave Cleveland an “A-” for this selection.

What do you think about the newest Browns nose tackle?