 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/29/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Baylor Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

  • 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick WR Cedric Tillman at No. 74 (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman from Tennessee in the third round on Friday, the No. 74 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 and 213-pound Tillman is the first selection by the Browns in this year’s draft.
  • Browns WR Cedric Tillman gives team a big, physical, explosive receiver (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns finally got on the board in this year’s NFL draft with the selection The 74th pick was acquired as a part of the trade for WR Elijah Moore with the New York Jets. Cleveland gave up pick No. 42 to acquire Moore and pick No. 74. Interestingly enough, they used that pick to add another receiver to the team. Let’s take a quick look at the newest Browns player profile.
  • 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick DT Siaki Ika at No. 98 (Chris Pokorny) - With the 98th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected DT Siaki Ika (6-4, 357 lbs) from Baylor. He is the second of the team’s two third-round picks; they took WR Cedric Tillman earlier in the night with the 74th pick. The 98th pick was given to Cleveland as a compensatory pick due to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah being hired by the Minnesota Vikings as their general manager in 2022.
  • DT Siaki Ika fills long-term need for Browns (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns made two picks in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. After drafting WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland got a big, strong receiver to add to their offense. With their second pick in this year’s draft, the Browns went back for more size. This time, it was the defensive line’s turn to get a lot more bulk despite adding a number of players in free agency as well. Let’s take a look at pick No. 98’s player profile.
  • Browns Reacts Survey: Are you fine with Cleveland not trading into the first round? (Chris Pokorny) - First off, a disclaimer: I know that this poll may seem a little dumb. However, all 32 teams in the NFL are taking part in a Day 1 SB Nation Reacts poll, and anyone who had a pick is having their fans grade the pick. For teams that didn’t have a first-round pick, they get this question instead. Those teams without a first round pick probably don’t have to wait until the third round, though, having already mortgaged several years of first round picks to acquire Deshaun Watson.
  • NFL draft: AFC North and other thoughts from night one (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns, as expected, did not make a huge trade to get back into the first round of this year’s NFL draft. In order to get that done, the Browns would have had to give up a lot of their draft capital this year as well as at least one starting player. A few other teams didn’t have a selection in night one of the NFL draft but the rest of the league stayed busy Thursday. A few big trades, a few interesting selections and a couple of surprises littered the draft. We start looking at the first night of the NFL draft with the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...