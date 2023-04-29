NFL draft: 25 fourth round prospects Browns could target with their two selections

With their first two picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns decided that size actually does matter. A 6’3” receiver and a mammoth interior defensive lineman add a physical presence to Cleveland’s team.
After drafting WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika, the Browns are back on the clock pretty quickly on Day 3 of the NFL draft with picks No. 111, 126, 140 and 142. The team finishes the day with a pick in the sixth and another in the seventh unless those are used to trade up or out for future picks.
The best players available going into Saturday is a very interesting list. There are quite a few players that most thought would be selected by round 2. Generally, when a player “falls” there are medical concerns, off-the-field issues or the NFL has concerns about their outlier traits.
A prime example is a popular target for most Browns fans: DT/DE Adetomiwa Adebawore. Adebawore put up impressive speed, explosion and agility scores but he isn’t even 6’2” which makes his “spiderweb” profile very interesting:
It seems teams are not as interested in an athletic prospect with that kind of tools OR there is something in the medicals or background checks that the public is unaware of.
Using SB Nation’s best available, here are 25 prospects the Browns could be looking at in the fourth round. With two picks in the first 25 selections today, Cleveland could come away with two of these players:
- CB Clark Phillips III
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
- OT Dawand Jones (would continue their additions of size guys)
- S Antonio Johnson
- LB Noah Sewell
- DE/LB Nick Herbig
- DE Isaiah McGuire
- LB Henry To’oto’o
- DE/DT Karl Brooks
- DE KJ Henry
- RB Roschon Johnson
- CB Tre’Vious Hodges-Tomlinson
- OT Blake Freeland
- DE Nick Hampton
- RB Chase Brown
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- S JL Skinner
- LB Ivan Pace Jr.
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- TE Cameron Latu
- DE Jose Ramirez
- LB Sir’Vocea Dennis
- CB Kei’Trel Clark
- RB Kenny McIntosh
- LB Owen Pappoe
We will have a full Day 3 Browns mock draft for you soon with a few of these names likely donning the orange and brown after today.
Who are you hoping to see join Cleveland’s team Saturday?
Loading comments...