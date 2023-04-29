NFL draft: 25 fourth round prospects Browns could target with their two selections

With their first two picks in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns decided that size actually does matter. A 6’3” receiver and a mammoth interior defensive lineman add a physical presence to Cleveland’s team.

After drafting WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika, the Browns are back on the clock pretty quickly on Day 3 of the NFL draft with picks No. 111, 126, 140 and 142. The team finishes the day with a pick in the sixth and another in the seventh unless those are used to trade up or out for future picks.

The best players available going into Saturday is a very interesting list. There are quite a few players that most thought would be selected by round 2. Generally, when a player “falls” there are medical concerns, off-the-field issues or the NFL has concerns about their outlier traits.

A prime example is a popular target for most Browns fans: DT/DE Adetomiwa Adebawore. Adebawore put up impressive speed, explosion and agility scores but he isn’t even 6’2” which makes his “spiderweb” profile very interesting:

It seems teams are not as interested in an athletic prospect with that kind of tools OR there is something in the medicals or background checks that the public is unaware of.

Using SB Nation’s best available, here are 25 prospects the Browns could be looking at in the fourth round. With two picks in the first 25 selections today, Cleveland could come away with two of these players:

CB Clark Phillips III

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

OT Dawand Jones (would continue their additions of size guys)

S Antonio Johnson

LB Noah Sewell

DE/LB Nick Herbig

DE Isaiah McGuire

LB Henry To’oto’o

DE/DT Karl Brooks

DE KJ Henry

RB Roschon Johnson

CB Tre’Vious Hodges-Tomlinson

OT Blake Freeland

DE Nick Hampton

RB Chase Brown

RB Deuce Vaughn

S JL Skinner

LB Ivan Pace Jr.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

TE Cameron Latu

DE Jose Ramirez

LB Sir’Vocea Dennis

CB Kei’Trel Clark

RB Kenny McIntosh

LB Owen Pappoe

We will have a full Day 3 Browns mock draft for you soon with a few of these names likely donning the orange and brown after today.

Who are you hoping to see join Cleveland’s team Saturday?