2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick OT Dawand Jones at No. 111

With the No. 111 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected OT Dawand Jones (6-8, 374 lbs) from Ohio State. He is the first of the team’s two fourth-round picks.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Jones as his 6th-ranked offensive tackle on his board, a projected 2nd-round pick, and the No. 62 player overall in the entire draft:

A two-year starter at Ohio State, Jones lined up at right tackle in head coach Ryan Day’s zone/RPO-based offense. Although it took time for his mentality to change from “I’m a basketball player” to “I’m a football player,” he showed improvements each year in Columbus, including an All-American senior season in which he didn’t allow a single sack. As a run blocker, Jones flashes the heavy hands to steer and create movement and uses his natural size to cave in defenders on down blocks. As a pass blocker, he is effective when he can quick-set, eliminate space and get his hands on his target before they get into their rush, but covering up inside on wide-nine NFL speed is a different animal. Overall, Jones needs continued refinement with his decision-making and reaction skills, but he is a masher in the run game and his rare size/length and improved balance in pass pro have him on the trajectory to be an NFL starter. He will be valued higher by NFL teams that covet size and run blocking at right tackle.

How He Fits the Browns

The Browns need more depth at offensive tackle, and Jones provides that, as well as a guy who could become a starting-level talent one day as you develop him. I wouldn’t read into the Browns not picking up Jedrick Wills 5th year option yet as meaning Jones could replace him; Jones played right tackle with the Buckeyes. Regardless of how you look at it, this seems like great value for the fourth round. He was also the No. 31 player on our DBN Big Board, so all three picks so far have been in fans’ Top 50.

React Now

What do you think, Browns fans?