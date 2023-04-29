2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at No. 140

With the 140th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (6-1, 205 lbs) from UCLA. He is the first of the team’s two fifth-round picks.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Thompson-Robinson as his 12th-ranked quarterback on his board, and a projected 6th or 7th-round pick:

A five-year starter at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson showed steady improvements each season in Chip Kelly’s balanced offensive attack and had his best season as a “super senior” with a school-record 69.6 percent completions. He departs Westwood as the school’s all-time leader in several categories, including total offense (12,537), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116). With his live, accurate arm, the ball spins clean off his hand and his dual threat skills allow him to create off-schedule plays. Thompson-Robinson handled quite a bit in Kelly’s offense (checks at the line, multiple play options based on presnap reads, etc.), but he is still prone to youthful mistakes, especially when things get hectic. Overall, Thompson-Robinson plays panicked at times and must take better care of the football, but he has an NFL-quality arm with the toughness and ability to create that will appeal to pro teams. His veteran presence will help him compete for a backup role very early in his NFL career.

How He Fits the Browns

The Browns are clearly rolling with Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett departed, leaving the team without an insurance option. They re-signed Josh Dobbs, but that was a short-term move, while Thompson-Robinson is a long-term guy they can take a flier, and teams like their backup quarterback commanding a cheap rookie contract if possible.

