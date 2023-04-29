2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick C Luke Wypler at No. 190

With the 190th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected C Luke Wypler (6-3, 300 lbs) from Ohio State University. He is the team’s lone sixth-round pick.

Scouting Reports

Here is a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who had Wypler as his 4th-ranked center on his board, and a projected 4th- or 5th-round pick:

A two-year starter at Ohio State, Wypler was entrenched at center in head coach Ryan Day’s zone/RPO-based offense. A high school offensive tackle, he made the move inside, where he was the starting center for all 25 of C.J. Stroud’s college starts. (Stroud: “Luke is probably one of the smartest people I have ever been around … the smartest O-lineman I’ve ever met in my life.”) Wypler is a quick, efficient mover with outstanding football IQ and communication skills. However,he labors to sustain if not perfectly square, especially with defenders on his edge, and can be stacked when he isn’t in position to break contact. Overall, Wypler is sawed-off and will be force-fed his vegetables as he adapts to NFL power, but his above-average athleticism and handwork help him stay in position. He is ideally suited for a zone team and projects as an NFL backup with potential to be more.

How He Fits the Browns

The Browns were able to re-sign Ethan Pocic this offseason, but if at all possible, you want reliable offensive linemen as backups — think how bad our center situation has been the past couple years when the main starter went down to injury. It’s hard to say what this means for the future of Nick Harris, who was going to start last year prior to his injury.

