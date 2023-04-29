Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Picks, and More

We have reached Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns will be busy with six picks between rounds 4-7.

This thread will act as a “live blog,” with updates about the latest small rumors, picks, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your NFL Draft open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

Browns NFL Draft Live Blog

9:00 AM: Welcome to Day 3 of the NFL Draft! The Cleveland Browns made two picks on Friday, selecting WR Cedrick Tillman at No. 74, and DT Siaka Ika at No. 94.

Both of them were at the tail end of our DBN Big Board. so it was great to see them included in that. If I had only made it a Top 45 like last year, both of them wouldn’t have been on the big board.

As far as today’s picks go, Cleveland has the following selections:

4th Round: No. 111 (~12:23 pm ET)

The estimated times that the pick will occur are courtesy of Jack Duffin of The OBR on Twitter, based on last year’s times of those picks.