NFL draft: Day 3 Browns mock draft fills out the roster depth well

For those of you who love NFL mock drafts, today is a bit of a sad day. For those who hate NFL mock drafts, today is a great day. The final Cleveland Browns mock draft for this year’s NFL draft has come.

After an offseason where the Browns added a variety of players all over the roster and just drafted Cedrick Tillman and Siaki Ika, GM Andrew Berry has a chance to add six more players to the roster. Given the team’s limited roster space, it would not be surprising to see Berry trade up with his extra picks or out for selections in 2024.

As promised, we have had a full six days of mock drafts come your way:

Today, we used Pro Football Focus’ Mock Draft Simulator and decided against trades when offered:

Round 4

DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri Tigers

McGuire has the body to play right away at the NFL level. With only four defensive ends under contract, Cleveland needs someone else that can play immediately. A power rusher, McGuire is a good run defender at his position as well. While he may lack agility, his explosiveness helps him win at the point of attack.

S JL Skinner, Boise State Broncos

Once projected as a second-round prospect, Skinner’s torn pectoral muscle could cause him to miss significant time but, as noted, the Browns roster is decently full right now. Giving Skinner a redshirt season could be the best use of talent and roster space here in the fourth round. Primarily a strong safety, Skinner has some coverage skills and a frame that helps him defend the pass.

Round 5

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville Cardinals

We just weren’t leaving the final mock draft without a couple of “my guys.” Clark is a fiery, feisty cornerback that plays with the kind of chip on his shoulder that Cleveland fans will love. Clark would give Jim Schwartz a slot defender that he could trust in run support as well as to keep tight with quick receivers.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Bearcats

The second of “my guys” is Pace. Undersized but with a similar attitude as Clark, Pace will be Schwartz’s David Long with the Browns starting in 2024. He diagnosis plays very well and uses his leverage and strength to make up for any height concerns. Pace will also immediately contribute on special teams coverage.

Round 6

TE Will Mallory, Miami Hurricanes

An athletic move tight end, Mallory will compete with Harrison Bryant for the third roster spot right away while developing to replace Jordan Akins in a couple of seasons.

Round 7

OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan Wildcats

We covered Witt recently as a developmental tackle to work with Bill Callahan. With Jedrick Wills’ fifth-year option up in the air currently and Jack Conklin’s injury history, Witt joins James Hudson III as developmental backups.

Sadly, a running back was never the best pick at any of those spots but I would expect one is drafted by the team today. Otherwise, a few players that can help right away (McGuire, Clark, Pace on special teams) and a few players that can be useful as they develop in the future join Tillman and Ika as the Browns draft class.

What do you think of our final Browns mock draft for this year’s NFL draft?