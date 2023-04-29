Cleveland Browns - List of Undrafted Free Agents Reportedly Signed

The NFL Draft might be ending, but the fun hasn’t ended yet. The media, along with the players themselves, are about to start reporting on the undrafted free agents who teams are trying to sign. Listed below will be players who have been rumored to have been contacted and signed by the Browns. Also, use this as an open thread to discuss any players we sign, or who you want signed, and be sure to check out all the latest draft-related odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

List of Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agents or Tryouts

Note: Until the Browns do a press release in a few days, none of these are officially confirmed. Sometimes, players have handshake deals with teams, only to sign with another team. It is a crapshoot.

Refresh often, as we will be updating this thread as news comes out.

The Browns had 73 players on their roster before the NFL Draft, and they drafted 7 players, putting them at 80 total. Therefore, they should have room for 10 undrafted free agents.

OFFENSE

RB Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech (Source) - $125,000 guaranteed

DEFENSE

TBA

SPECIAL TEAMS

TBA - (Source)

INVITE TO ROOKIE CAMP

Note: Some of these players could be moved to the “signed” category, but they are connected to the Browns in some way.