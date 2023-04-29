NFL draft: OT Dawand Jones has the size to give Browns OL options in 2024, beyond

The Cleveland Browns went with size at receiver and defensive tackle on day two of the NFL draft. Kicking off the first of their six selections on day three, size continues to be the theme.

The Browns offensive line has been a strength of the team but Joel Bitonio is getting older, Jedrick Wills has a fifth-year option that needs to be decided upon and Jack Conklin has had some injury issues. With some talent left on the board, drafting a player that visited on a “Top 30” visit makes sense.

What are the Browns getting, besides size, with their first fourth-round selection?

Name

Dawand Jones

Position

Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’8”, 374 pounds

College

The Ohio State University

Stats:

Zero sacks allowed last season:

At No. 111, the #Browns take Ohio State OT Dawand Jones. The pre-draft process was tough on Jones, who also was downgraded by some teams on medical. But he’s 6-8, 370+ with an 88-inch wingspan and didn’t allow a sack last season. A high-upside addition in Round 4. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Relative Athletic Score

Average “Big Board” Position

46th Overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

85.00/First-Round Value

What Experts are Saying

#Browns In 2022, OT Dawand Jones ranked 1st in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.4) among 132 Power-5 qualifiers at the position. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) April 29, 2023

Dawand Jones is really, really good and should not have fallen this far. #Browns — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 29, 2023

This rep by Dawand Jones



The Ohio State tackle was reportedly a “standout” player at the first Senior Bowl practice earlier today.



Oh, and he has a longer wingspan than Giannis Antetokounmpo.



One name that is for sure making his way up draft boards. pic.twitter.com/EN0qayo1Hv — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 1, 2023

Fit with the Browns

With his huge frame and lack of movement skills, no surprise given his size, Jones doesn’t fit the previous scheme run in Cleveland but should fit the more shotgun-oriented one that is expected to come. Wills hasn’t been the left tackle that fans expected from the 10th overall pick, with that looming 5th-year option, while Conklin’s injury history requires some backup.

Jones played a little left tackle but mostly right tackle at the college level.

Browns Players Drafting Could Impact

We’ve noted Wills and Conklin but James Hudson III could now move inside as guard moving forward. Overall, Cleveland had 13 offensive linemen on their roster before the draft started. A few talented linemen could be traded or cut before the initial 53-man roster.

Grade - B

Jones is huge but being big isn’t enough. Thankfully, Jones has been very good at the college level. At his size, medical concerns include knees and back generally. We haven’t had official reports of what concerns popped up with him this draft season but his size is both exciting and concerning. A player for Bill Callahan to mold in the fourth round is a great selection similar to Orlando Brown Jr. a few years ago by the Baltimore Ravens.

What do you think about the newest Browns tackle?