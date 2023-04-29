NFL draft: Browns new DE Isaiah McGuire is ready to contribute right away

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has stayed in his spots for the first four selections so far in this year’s NFL draft. As was true during free agency, Berry has focused a lot on the team’s needs on the lines. WR Cedric Tillman started the draft for the Browns but he was followed by huge linemen: DT Siaki Ika and OT Dawand Jones.

With Cleveland's second fourth-round selection, the Browns continued to add to their defensive line. What did the Browns get with their newest edge rusher?

Name

Isaiah McGuire

Position

Defensive End

Height/Weight

6’4”, 268 pounds

College

Missouri Tigers

Stats:

33 games: 117 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

Relative Athletic Score

Isaiah McGuire is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/kioiepepBE pic.twitter.com/wNVu6Y9Qze — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

Average “Big Board” Position

112th Overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

73.00/Fourth-Round Value

What Experts are Saying

Isaiah McGuire in Cleveland is a very nice fit for him. Big, strong guy who has heavy hands. He can be a pretty solid guy opposite Garrett, especially in the run game — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) April 29, 2023

Fit with the Browns

First, we see McGuire throwing back Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh’s top selection this year, despite a significant size differential:

Mizzou EDGE Isaiah McGuire converting speed-to-power on Broderick Jones pic.twitter.com/zPmXenqtUE — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 1, 2023

Cleveland only had four defensive ends on the roster at the start of the NFL draft. Alex Wright struggled mightily as a rookie while Isaiah Thomas showed some flashes but was inconsistent. With a new scheme in place, McGuire could be the team’s primary backup as a rookie.

Browns Players Drafting Could Impact

Wright could move inside at times but McGuire’s selection could have the biggest impact on Thomas’ roster status. Finding a player who can contribute right away could also lead the team away from signing a veteran at the position.

Grade - B+

While McGuire isn’t a perfect edge rusher, grades are impacted by which round they were selected in. Getting a player that can play with good power and is NFL-ready in the fourth round is a good use of draft value.

What do you think about the newest Browns tackle?