NFL draft: Browns Cameron Mitchell can answer slot corner needs

After starting the NFL draft with a lot of big players, the Cleveland Browns have used their last two selections on smaller players. The fifth round started with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team’s backup QB of the future.

A couple of picks later, the Browns addressed the slot cornerback position. Given the size and value of slot corners, many of the best are selected on day three of most NFL drafts. After adding to the defensive line already, GM Andrew Berry continues his history of drafting secondary players.

Let's learn more about Cleveland's newest DB:

Name

Cameron Mitchell

Position

Slot corner (safety possible)

Height/Weight

5’11”, 191 pounds

College

Northwestern Wildcats

Stats:

24 games: 85 tackles, 18 passes defended, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks

Relative Athletic Score

Cameron Mitchell is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.85 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 255 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/B0d4VihhGr pic.twitter.com/nMHc8PsRJW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 14, 2023

Average “Big Board” Position

165th Overall

What Experts are Saying

Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell with the impressive INT! pic.twitter.com/zhoKAROikU — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 27, 2022

I watched a few games of Northwestern CB Cameron Mitchell...kid plays with great temperament and has solid press-man upside



Thought his burst out of breaks from off-coverage left some to be desired, but he could be an option in Rd. 3 or later if the #Giants forgo CB in Rd. 1 pic.twitter.com/oTD7zLYr7H — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 11, 2023

Fit with the Browns

Interestingly, Mitchell is good friends with former and future teammate Greg Newsome II and will help take some of the slot snaps. Depending on his development, Mitchell could also see some safety training as well. A tough man coverage cornerback, the Northwestern corner may not be needed a ton this season but should be helpful on special teams coverage units right away.

Browns Players Drafting Could Impact

The top of Cleveland’s corner room looks locked in with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson and Newsome. After that, AJ Green is the backup outside cornerback and Mike Ford is an important special teams addition this offseason.. Mitchell’s arrival could push Thomas Graham Jr. from the roster.

Grade - C+

Not going to lie, I had two other slot corners that I loved ahead of Mitchell: Kei’Trel Clark and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Mitchell could play well and has more size than either of those two. Obviously, Cleveland’s front office likes Northwestern corners which could impact this selection.

What do you think of the Browns newest slot cornerback?