NFL draft: Browns get a steal with center Luke Wypler who was expected to go on day 2

After not selecting in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns were scheduled for eight picks total starting in round three. Few thought GM Andrew Berry would make more than six selections but with his sixth-round pick, and one more to come, that has come to pass.

So far, Berry has focused mostly on size. The lines have gotten a good amount of attention with DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire and OL Dawand Jones.

With pick No. 190, the Browns went back to the line of scrimmage and back to The Ohio State University for another Buckeyes offensive lineman:

Name

Luke Wypler

Position

Center

Height/Weight

6’3”, 303 pounds

College

The Ohio State Buckeyes

Relative Athletic Score

Luke Wypler is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.31 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 41 out of 578 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/1w02phdPHA pic.twitter.com/APCmeHpR4v — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 21, 2023

Average “Big Board” Position

82nd Overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

75.50/Third-Round Value

What Experts are Saying

No clue why Luke Wypler lasted as long as he did. If there's no major medical red flag or something I don't know, that's a great pick by the Browns. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 29, 2023

PFF is SUPER high on Wypler. 54th overall. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) April 29, 2023

Fit with the Browns

Wypler’s athletic traits and decent size for a center make him a good fit for the versatile offense expected to be implemented in Cleveland. He lacks mauling strength on the interior but can anchor well and get out in front of runs as a pulling blocker or in a zone-blocking scheme. Wypler has a lot of experience snapping the ball to the pistol or shotgun quarterback which should be helpful.

Browns Players Drafting Could Impact

Slightly shocking to see two offensive linemen added to a roster that was already deep with them. The change from a pure zone scheme to using more shotgun and pistol formations and power runs could be part of the reason for the changes. Nick Harris, the team’s starting center to be last year, and Dawson Deaton, a late-round selection in 2022, could be gone with Ethan Pocic re-signed and the drafting of Wypler.

Grade - A-

In the middle of the sixth round, getting a player that multiple outlets saw as a day two selection is a huge steal. The NFL may not have valued him much as he may be a center-only player but he has the frame to fill out and get stronger to play guard.

What do you think about the newest Browns offensive lineman?