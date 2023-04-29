Browns make rare trade with Ravens to end their 2023 NFL draft

When the Cleveland Browns went into the 2023 NFL draft with eight selections, it seemed highly unlikely that they would use all of them on players. Using a pick or two to trade up or trading out of 2023 for a 2024 selection, especially since they are very limited in picks in the first two days of next year’s draft, made the most sense.

As the draft went on, GM Andrew Berry made seven selections and seemed poised to make all eight of them with their seventh-round pick right around the corner as the NFL draft wore down.

Instead, Berry traded the Browns pick within the division to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024. The Ravens used that pick to select OL Andrew Voorhees. Vorhees was expected to be a day two or early day three pick before tearing his ACL at the NFL combine.

Voorhees will miss the entire 2023 season.

For Cleveland, 2024 now includes eight selections but only two in the first four rounds (second and third rounds). The Browns then have two picks in each of the last three rounds of the draft. Their extra fifth-round pick came from the Baker Mayfield trade. The sixth round includes picks from the Houston Texans as a part of the Deshaun Watson deal and this pick from Baltimore.

Finally, their extra seventh-round pick came as a part of the Deion Jones trade with the Atlanta Falcons.