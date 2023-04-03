NFL Draft INSIGHT: QB Hendon Hooker gives Browns new meaning to “Air Raid” offense

Well, going into 2023, are the Cleveland Browns still a running team? All of their offensive linemen were scouted and hired because of their run-blocking skills. Tight ends Harrison Bryant and newly-signed Jordan Akins are very good blockers. A lot of emphasis has been placed on teaching all of their wide receivers the art of downfield blocking.

And yet, with starting QB Deshaun Watson under center, could the Browns ditch their standard offense and pitch their tent on throwing the ball most of each game?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that he would like to see this Browns’ offense more like an “Air Raid” attack that the University of Tennessee is running. This began as soon as Cleveland traded for Watson. Stefanski then attempted to transform the offense in order to maximize Watson’s effectiveness.

Did you know?

Where did the term “Air Raid” come from? We all know what it is in real life, but how did it get installed into football lingo? This offense is a variation of the “Run and Shoot” scheme. It was devised in 1989 by head coach Hal Mumme of Iowa Wesleyan University and Mike Leach who was the offensive coordinator. This attack always begins in the shotgun formation and features four receivers.

You only have to watch one Tennessee game and realize that is one difficult offense to contain. In 2022, Hooker had a great year completing 70% of passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The North Carolina native added 430 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Hendon Hooker should have gotten a trip to New York City. Disappointed in the voters. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 5, 2022

And if that is the truth, then why not draft Tennessee’s quarterback who scored 105 touchdowns passing and rushing?

QB Hendon Hooker

Draft projection: mid Round 3

Browns pick: #99 (second pick in Round 3)

Specifics:

College: Tennessee

Height: 6’-4”

Weight: 222 pounds

40-time: 4.96

Career Attempts: 944

Career Completions: 632

Career Yards: 8,974

Career Interceptions: 12

Career Rushing Attempts: 517

Career Rushing Yards: 2,079

Career Total Touchdowns: 105

Career QB Rating: 172.2

Career starts: 44

Positives:

Won two state championships in high school

Former basketball player

Durable until his knee injury

Complete dual-threat QB

Will keep plays on schedule

Patient with routes development

Consistent foot work

Four year starter

Will stick with delivery despite pressure

Exceptional scrambler

2022 First Team All-SEC

2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year

Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Already 25 years old as 6 th year senior

year senior Struggled when throwing on the run

Overthrew too many balls

Rarely had to go through progressions in college

Will take hits while running instead of laying down

Ball placement issues at times

Internal clock needs to let him know when pressure is coming

Expert Draft Site Analysis

USAToday.com

Hooker has some traits that are worth developing but is it worth it considering his age? As a runner, Hooker is very smart in the open field. He has the power to run people over, but gets down more often than not. He has adequate speed and can eat up yards with his long strides. Hooker has command at the line of scrimmage. In running the veer-and-shoot, it is a fast-paced offense is no huddle and asks the quarterback to call plays in real-time. Hooker stands out as a true dual-threat with the traditional frame that coaches and scouts love to see. His traits also stand out as ones that coaches want to work with. Hooker has a strong arm and is great at pushing the ball down the field. The biggest thing with Hooker for me is his age. He is already 25 years old and he still has quite a bit of development to go through in order to be a successful NFL quarterback. Pair that with him coming off a torn ACL and there are major concerns. Hooker also struggles with ball placement and most of that is due to inconsistent lower body mechanics. He gets himself into positions where his base is too wide and rushes himself.