Daily Dawg Chow 4/3: Tyreek Hill wanted to come to Cleveland

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Teams ‘may’ not have to deposit guaranteed contract amount despite previous belief (Jared Mueller) Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and more have had this issues discussed about them
- NFL draft: Browns meet with diminutive quick, fast receiver (Jared Mueller) Nathaniel Tank Dell is an interesting NFL draft prospect
- Browns reportedly not ‘in the market’ for recently unrestricted free agent (Jared Mueller) Things could change but Ryan Neal isn’t headed to Cleveland at this point
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10 (Chris Pokorny) The Top 5 players are in for the Browns’ big board, and now you can vote for slots 6-10.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Tyreek Hill Sounds Off on Potentially Joining Browns (heavy.com) “They should’ve paid me, I tried to come to Cleveland. I tried but they didn’t want me”
- Fans React To What Tyreek Hill Reportedly Said About The Browns (Browns Nation) “At a recent jersey signing event, one Cleveland Browns fan asked Hill why he didn’t join their team.”
- Browns Showing Most interest in Baldwin Wallace DB Anthony Kendall, Source Says (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns are not the only team who have expressed interest in Anthony Kendall, however, they’ve had several meetings with the D3 All-American and were the first NFL team to contact him, per a source. “
- Is Josh Dobbs guaranteed to keep Cleveland Browns No. 2 quarterback spot? (Dawg Pound Daily) “The fact that Dobson signed this guaranteed contract with Cleveland would suggest from the outside looking in that he is going to be the backup to Deshaun Watson, so is there even a competition going into training camp?”
- Breaking Down Wes Martin’s Cleveland Browns Contract (Orange And Brown Report) “He has the a base salary of $1,080,000 which is the least a player with 4 seasons in the league can sign for.”
