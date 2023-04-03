2023 NFL draft: Browns picks, analysis, rumors, visits, reports and more

The next biggest step in the NFL offseason comes in late April as the 2023 NFL draft takes center stage. NFL free agency lacked a lot of the explosiveness that we have come to know the last few seasons. Players were signed and a few were traded but no moves were considered seismic especially compared to the Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson trades of last year.

Derek Carr signing with the New Orleans Saints might be the closest. Aaron Rodgers’ trade will change that when it actually happens.

The Cleveland Browns offseason was full of moves with the NFL draft being almost an afterthought.

Due to the Watson trade, the Browns don’t have their first and third-round picks in this year’s draft. Trading for WR Elijah Moore means Cleveland doesn’t select until the third round barring a trade-up during day two of the draft.

While the Browns don’t have a selection in the first two rounds, they do have eight picks this year. As we ramp up to the NFL draft, you can return here every day for any and all updates whether that is player profiles, mock drafts, players we think the team should draft, reports of visits with prospects, rumors and so much more.

Below is all of our coverage of Cleveland’s offseason in relation to the NFL draft. Bookmark this page to make sure you don’t miss out on anything.