NFL draft: Tennessee speedster to visit Browns on Tuesday, per report

The Cleveland Browns don’t seem content with the moves they’ve already made at multiple positions this offseason. During NFL free agency, GM Andrew Berry added Dalvin Tomlinson, Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst to the interior of the defensive line. Yet, Al Woods is on his way for a free agent visit as well.

At wide receiver, Berry traded for Elijah Moore, signed Marquise Goodwin and reworked Jakeem Grant’s contract but has brought Tank Dell in for a pre-NFL draft visit.

Now comes word that Dell is not the last speedy receiver to have a visit with Cleveland. Tennessee Volunteers WR Jalin Hyatt will reportedly visit Tuesday:

The #Browns hosted WR Tank Dell (Houston) today and are expected to host WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) Tuesday, per league sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 3, 2023

Hyatt was expected to be a target for the Browns when they still had their second-round selection due to owner Jimmy Haslam’s love of the Volunteers program and the team’s success last year on offense.

This year’s NFL draft is full of interesting receiver prospects but most, like Hyatt, are not prototypical size. Hyatt is just six feet tall weighing 176 pounds. Like Dell, Hyatt is also ultra-athletic:

Given the plethora of similar prospects at the position, it is possible that some receivers fall later in the draft than currently expected. With Hyatt near the top of the small, fast group of players, Cleveland will likely have to trade up to have a chance at him.

Given the team’s eight draft picks, it will be interesting if Berry is aggressive in trading those picks for specific players, like Hyatt, despite the free-agent moves already made this offseason.