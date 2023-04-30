Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/30/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns - List of Undrafted Free Agents Reportedly Signed (Chris Pokorny) - The NFL Draft might be ending, but the fun hasn’t ended yet. The media, along with the players themselves, are about to start reporting on the undrafted free agents who teams are trying to sign. Listed below will be players who have been rumored to have been contacted and signed by the Browns.
- 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick OT Dawand Jones at No. 111 (Chris Pokorny) - With the No. 111 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected OT Dawand Jones (6-8, 374 lbs) from Ohio State. He is the first of the team’s two fourth-round picks.
- OT Dawand Jones has the size to give Browns OL options in 2024, beyond (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns went with size at receiver and defensive tackle on day two of the NFL draft. Kicking off the first of their six selections on day three, size continues to be the theme.
- 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick DE Isaiah McGuire at No. 126 (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Isaiah McGuire from Missouri in the fourth round on Saturday, the No. 126 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Browns new DE Isaiah McGuire is ready to contribute right away (Jared Mueller) - With Cleveland’s second fourth-round selection, the Browns continued to add to their defensive line. What did the Browns get with their newest edge rusher?
- 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at No. 140 (Chris Pokorny) - With the 140th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (6-1, 205 lbs) from UCLA. He is the first of the team’s two fifth-round picks.
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson the perfect developmental QB (Jared Mueller) - If you have heard it once, you have heard it a thousand times: The NFL is a coach and quarterback league. If you have one but not the other, or neither, you are most likely in for a tough time.
- 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick CB Cameron Mitchell at No. 142 (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Cameron Mitchell from Northwestern in the fifth round on Saturday, the No. 142 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Browns Cameron Mitchell can answer slot corner needs (Jared Mueller) - After starting the NFL draft with a lot of big players, the Cleveland Browns have used their last two selections on smaller players. The fifth round started with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team’s backup QB of the future. A couple of picks later, the Browns addressed the slot cornerback position. Given the size and value of slot corners, many of the best are selected on day three of most NFL drafts. After adding to the defensive line already, GM Andrew Berry continues his history of drafting secondary players.
- 2023 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns pick C Luke Wypler at No. 190 (Chris Pokorny) - With the 190th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected C Luke Wypler (6-3, 300 lbs) from Ohio State University.
- Browns get a steal with center Luke Wypler who was expected to go on day 2 (Jared Mueller) - With pick No. 190, the Browns went back to the line of scrimmage and back to The Ohio State University for another Buckeyes offensive lineman.
- Browns make rare trade with Ravens to end their 2023 NFL draft (Jared Mueller) - As the NFL Draft went on, GM Andrew Berry made seven selections and seemed poised to make all eight of them with their seventh-round pick right around the corner as the NFL draft wore down. Instead, Berry traded the Browns pick within the division to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024.
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns No. 140 pick, is looking forward to playing - and reuniting - with Deshaun Watson (cleveland.com) - Several happenstance meetings in L.A. blossomed into a friendship between quarterbacks. Just by going to school at UCLA, new Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Cleveland’s pick at 140 in the 2023 NFL Draft — had a chance to meet and workout with Deshaun Watson multiple times.
- Browns rookie CB Cameron Mitchell reunites with former teammate CB Greg Newsome II (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cameron Mitchell can’t stop following in the footsteps of Greg Newsome II. From seven-on-seven football, to playing in the same cornerback room at Northwestern to starting an NFL career in Cleveland, Mitchell and Newsome have become inseparable. They’ll reunite again when Mitchell grabs an orange helmet in a few weeks and hits the field again with the same player he’s known since he was 11 years old.
- Browns draft a big guy who once thought he was a basketball player. I like it! (Terry Pluto) - The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and some other draft analysts had a second-round grade on Ohio State’s Dawand Jones. But the massive 6-foot-8, 374-pound right tackle was available when the Browns picked in the fourth round. One of the reports said he didn’t love football, and that hurt his draft standing.
- Browns NFL draft picks 2023: Analysis for every selection (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make eight of the draft’s 259 picks, beginning in the third round with the No. 74 overall selection. A look at each of Cleveland’s scheduled selections.
- Eagles bring D’Andre Swift home, trading with the Lions to add an offensive weapon at running back (Philadelphia Inquirer) - The Eagles acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The two teams also swapped 2023 seventh-round picks.
- Rams nab Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in NFL draft 4th round (ESPN) - A day after head coach Sean McVay joked that the Rams would be the first team to carry just one quarterback on their roster all season, Los Angeles drafted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round.
- The Panthers mortgaged their future to take Bryce Young No. 1. Will It be worth it? (The Ringer) - Plenty has been made about the former Alabama quarterback’s size. But will his tremendous feel for the game, Joe Burrow–like calm, and skill out of structure prove Carolina right?
- Norton High School, University of Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott drafted by Chicago Bears (Beacon Journal) - Norton High School graduate Tyler Scott heard his name called Saturday in the NFL Draft when he was chosen by the Chicago Bears with the No. 133 overall pick.
