Daily Dawg Chow 4/4: Would the Browns consider DeAndre Hopkins?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Tennessee speedster to visit Browns on Tuesday, per report (Jared Mueller) Volunteers’ Jalin Hyatt has a lot of fans in Berea
- Browns reportedly hosting a veteran DT for a free agent visit (Thomas Moore) Al Woods, who spent the past three seasons with Seattle, reporting meeting with Cleveland this week.
- NFL draft: Interesting LB prospect visiting Browns (Jared Mueller) Clemson’s Trenton Simpson could fit well in Cleveland
- Report: DeAndre Hopkins could be cut by Cardinals (Jared Mueller) A big NFL free agency rumor but a reunion with Deshaun Watson still unlikely for DeAndre Hopkins
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Which free agents left could still fit with the Browns? (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns still have roster holes to fill and probably won’t depend on only using the draft, where they own eight picks, for the reinforcements.”
- Important Cleveland Browns Offseason Dates To Know Ahead of 2023 Season (Orange And Brown Report) “Phase One for Cleveland consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. On-field workouts are prohibited during phase one.”
- Given Available Options, Browns Most Likely Address Slot Defender in Draft (Sports Illustrated) “Over the past few seasons, the Browns have used both corners and safeties in that role when Joe Woods was the team’s defensive coordinator. Ronnie Harrison played the position as a safety.”
- Browns Reportedly Hosting Multiple WR Prospects This Week (Browns Nation) “More recently, the Browns traded for wideout Elijah Moore, a noted speed threat who could help make things easier for Cooper and Peoples-Jones by allowing them to sneak behind defensive backs after he is accounted for.”
- Should the Browns take Marvin Mims or Keanu Benton? Browns Mock Draft 3.0 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier looks ahead to the draft and considers some prospects
Loading comments...