Browns lose a WR to offseason injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II suffered a torn Achilles during a training session and is now likely lost for the season.

Woods, a sixth-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was reportedly injured while training with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports was the first to report the injury and Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com later confirmed the unfortunate news.

There has been no official word from the Browns on the injury at this point.

This is the second consecutive year that the Browns have lost a wide receiver to an Achilles injury. During training camp last summer Jakeem Grant Sr., who was signed in free agency in large part to upgrade the return game, tore his Achilles and was lost for the season. Given the nature of the injury, Woods’ second season is likely finished before it really began.

Even before the injury Woods was facing competition for playing time as general manager Andrew Berry has added wide receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin in free agency to a group that includes incumbents Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell.

Now Woods will be watching those camp battles from the sidelines.

Woods, who was inactive for the first five games of the 2022 season, appeared in 10 games as a rookie, catching five passes on 10 targets for 45 yards.