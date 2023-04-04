2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 6-10 Results, Vote for Slots 11-15

The 6-10 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson - 185 total points

7. DT Bryan Bresee - 185 total points

8. DT Calijah Kancey - 168 total points

9. OT Peter Skoronski - 158 total points

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness - 140 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The next group of players continued to focus on the defensive front, with DE/OLB Tyree Wilson, DT Bryan Bresee, DT Calijah Kancey, and DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness being among the next five players voted on by Browns fans. Although it may seem unlikely that one of those players falls to Cleveland, don’t rule it out entirely. Cleveland would still have some ammunition to move back up into the second round, and there’s always a chance that someone falls for one reason or another.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DT Jalen Carter

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. OT Paris Johnson

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson

7. DT Bryan Bresee

8. DT Calijah Kancey

9. OT Peter Skoronski

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness

Compiling the Big Board: 11-15 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 11-15 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.