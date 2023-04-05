Daily Dawg Chow 4/5: Michael Woods II out for the year and rehashing previous drafts

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns lose a WR to offseason injury (Thomas Moore) Michael Woods II suffered a torn Achilles while working out in Houston, likely done for the season.
- Bring in some chairs, the Browns’ receiver room is pretty crowded (Barry Shuck) Wide receiver group is overflowing - a good problem to have
- 10 times Browns got it right in the 3rd round of the draft (Thomas Moore) Cleveland won’t be selecting until Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, but there is still value to be found as these former picks reveal.
- PFF not buying into the Browns at this point (Jared Mueller) Power rankings are meaningless overall but interesting as well
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Was the 2014 NFL Draft the worst for the Cleveland Browns (Since 1999) (Factory of Sadness) “It’s no doubt that they were both terrible and as they were both drafted in 2014, it’s fair to say that was the worst first-round in modern team history.”
- Watch: “UNLEASHED” Episode 2 | Set the Tempo (clevelandbrowns.com) “Episode 2 follows Alex Wright and Mike Woods as they tour through the Interscope Records studio in Los Angeles as part of the NFL Career Tour.”
- NFL executives react to Browns free agency period (Browns Wire) “I love Cleveland, back-to-back years with Elijah and Amari Cooper, getting premium positions, taking advantage of situations where they were able to get them at a discount… If Deshaun can get back to what he was in Houston, that is a sneaky, dangerous team.”
- Jalin Hyatt Visiting Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “The first round of the NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. One prospect who will likely hear their name early is Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.”
- The real reason the NFL is still mad about Watson’s contract (Youtube) Quincy Carrier talks some sense about these owners and media types.
Loading comments...