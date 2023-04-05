Browns NFL Draft Profile: WR Marvin Mims has been overlooked

We are just weeks away from the NFL draft and Cleveland Browns fans are ready to go mild. You read that right, mild. With no selections in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, the Browns made a lot of their noise already this offseason.

While Cleveland started the new league year with a second-round pick, GM Andrew Berry moved down 32 selections in order to nab WR Elijah Moore in a trade. The addition of Moore and free agent Marquise Goodwin does not preclude the Browns from drafting a receiver like Marvin Mims but has made WR less of a need and more of a want.

Berry has been aggressive in adding players to the roster already this offseason leaving few holes to be filled. For 2023, barring injury or some kind of big surprise, there are no starting positions and very few prominent roles available on either the offense or defense.

That doesn’t mean the team can’t improve their depth for injuries and improve special teams but the draft will be a little more about the future than 2023.

Mims is an interesting prospect from the Oklahoma Sooners, a school that Berry selected three players from last year. One of those three, WR Michael Woods II, is likely out for the season due to an Achilles injury. Woods’ injury could lead to receiver being a higher priority in this year’s draft even if that player would be the team’s fifth or sixth receiver starting the year.

Let's jump into Mims’ player profile:

Name

Marvin Mims

Position

Wide Receiver

Height/Weight

5’11”, 183 pounds

College

Oklahoma Sooners

Stats

3 Seasons: 123 receptions, 2,398 yards, 20 TDs, 19.5 yards per reception

Relative Athletic Score

Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date

85th overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

TDN Consensus Grade: 76.00/100 (Third-Round Value)

What an Expert is Saying

#Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims feels like the most slept on receiver in this class:



4.38 speed: ✔️



9.13 RAS: ✔️



99.9 PFF grade vs. single coverage: ✔️



96th percentile breakout age: ✔️



96th percentile ADOT: ✔️



91st percentile burst score: ✔️



20.1 YPR: ✔️ pic.twitter.com/tDzt9ww0rK — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 10, 2023

Fit with the Browns

In a lot of ways, Mims is a bigger, less quick version of Moore in that he can play outside and beat corners with his speed but his size indicates a slot role at the next level. Mims’ 19.5 yards per reception show a player that has been explosive throughout his college career including nine touchdowns as a freshman.

With Donovan Peoples-Jones set for free agency and Amari Cooper turning 30 before the start of the 2024 season, Mims could be an important part of the passing game by his second season.

Browns Player Drafting Could Impact

Marquise Goodwin/Anthony Schwartz - Goodwin was signed for his speed, which is extraordinary, but he is not a lock to make the team. Schwartz has all the speed in the world but most fans and analysts do not believe he can figure out how to play the position after two years of struggles.

Priority

Medium - While defensive line still has some long-term needs, receiver is up there in both importance and, given DPJ and Cooper’s futures, need after 2023. To get the most out of QB Deshaun Watson, the offense should continue to build with speed and quickness.