NFL draft: Browns in attendance for 2 Clemson DE prospect workouts

Practically, the Cleveland Browns not having a draft pick in either the first or second round of the 2023 NFL draft really focuses attention away from many of the players at the top. It also makes it more difficult for fans and media to figure out which players to learn about with hundreds of players from around the country possible when the Browns finally pick in the third round.

Sometimes, those two intersect perfectly as they did yesterday when Clemson Tigers defensive ends Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry had their pro day. Clemson’s full pro day was a few weeks ago but Murphy and Henry didn’t participate.

For Cleveland fans, Murphy is not a player worth getting to know with hopes he’ll join the team as he will be long gone as a likely first-round selection. Henry, on the other hand, is likely why the Browns were in attendance yesterday:

I’m told reps from the Bills, Browns, Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Packers, Titans and Panthers were at yesterday’s Clemson workout for Myles Murphy and KJ Henry. #Panthers exec Samir Suleiman and scout Kaleb Leach were among the attendees for Carolina, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 5, 2023

While Murphy has first-round value, Henry is graded as a third-round pick at best.

One of the big differences between the two is in rushing the passer. While Murphy has shown the ability to rush the passer, Henry is more of a strong-side, press-the-pocket defensive end. While that has value, Jadeveon Clowney is an example, players who can put pressure on the quarterback in a variety of ways have a much higher value.

Cleveland’s current defensive end rotation has three players the team has invested in (Myles Garrett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Alex Wright) as well as seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas. Currently, no other defensive ends are on the Browns expanded offseason roster.

Henry performed well yesterday but the size and explosive scores show why he is unlikely to be a first-round selection:

Based on the information put out by Clemson from yesterday, updated KJ Henry's #RAS thanks to @mathbomb pic.twitter.com/bLp560gQhW — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) April 5, 2023

With so many players potentially on the radar for Cleveland, given their eight selections, we will try to keep you up to date with as much news, analysis and information as we can in the predraft process.