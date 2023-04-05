Browns hosting another NFL draft QB prospect today

While professional football at the NFL level is all about the quarterback, finding players to play the position at a high level has been very difficult for most teams. The Cleveland Browns have been the poster child for that struggle for years. Until Deshaun Watson proves he can revert back to form, questions remain if they’ve finally solved the problem.

In the upcoming NFL draft, four quarterbacks have been talked about at the top with teams hoping to find their answers at the position. Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener isn’t one of those four but he joins Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Clayton Tune as QBs that Cleveland is having in for a visit:

As @BillyM_91 noted, QB Jake Haener visiting the Browns it seems from his IG story pic.twitter.com/tZUm3RpX9x — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) April 5, 2023

Billy Marshall was the first to report Haener’s visit.

Haener started his college career at Washington, transferred to Florida State but never played there before joining Fresno State in 2020. A lightly recruited player, Haener took a huge step in 2021 when he completed over 67% of his passes for over 4,00 yards and 33 TDs.

Last year’s stats weren’t as gaudy but he completed 72% of his passes in 2022.

While Haener lacks some of the physical tools necessary to be a regular starter at the NFL level, his quick processing and accuracy give him value in the upcoming NFL draft. He is ranked 179th on the consensus big board behind Thompson-Robinson and just ahead of Tune.

The Browns front office using, that we know of now, three of their 30 visits on quarterbacks could be a sign that the team is not impressed with what they saw from Kellen Mond last year. Josh Dobbs was brought back as the team’s primary backup but finding a young, developmental QB seems to be a priority for the team.