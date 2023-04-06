Daily Dawg Chow 4/6: Will DeShaun Watson be elite this season?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: Browns in attendance for 2 Clemson DE prospect workouts (Jared Mueller) Myles Murphy will be long gone but KJ Henry could interest the Browns in the NFL draft
- Browns hosting another NFL draft QB prospect today (Wednesday) (Jared Mueller) Fresno State’s Jake Haener is the third QB to visit the Browns during the predraft process
- Browns NFL Draft Profile: WR Marvin Mims has been overlooked (Jared Mueller) If the Browns can get Marvin Mims in the 3rd round of the NFL draft, it will be expected but a steal
- Executives talk about Browns overspending on Dalvin Tomlinson; but like acquiring Elijah Moore (Chris Pokorny) Mike Sando of The Athletic polls executives from around the league for their anonymous assessments of free agency.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- NFL Draft 2023 hats released for Cleveland Browns, all teams (cleveland.com) “he NFL Draft is being held from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City this year and new NFL Draft hats have dropped in time for one of the biggest football events of the year”
- Browns 2023 offseason workout dates (clevelandbrowns.com) “Starting on April 17, the Browns will begin the first phase of their offseason workout program as players gradually ramp up training for the 2023 season. The program, which is non-mandatory, is split into three phases.”
- Cleveland Browns Searching For Pass Rushing Draft Prospects - Edges (Orange and Brown Report) “It is clear when looking at who the Cleveland Browns have drafted along the defensive line the last few years that Andrew Berry favors players who grade better in terms of pass rush.”
- 5 Defensive Tackles for Browns in 4th Round (Sports Illustrated) “This year’s draft class contains a lot of feasible depth options. The Browns have two selections in the 4th round, and have the flexibility to wait until then to take a defensive tackle if they so choose.”
- “DeShaun Watson should be elite in 2023” w/Texans Beat Reporter Coty Davis (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gets some perspective from someone who’s seen a lot more Watson play than most Browns’ fans
