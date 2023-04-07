Draft INSIGHT: Could LB Dee Winters be the Browns answer at linebacker?

GM Andrew Berry has provided the Cleveland Browns with enough linebackers to begin the season. Anymore that comes out of the draft will simply be for development or depth.

Not so fast.

Have you seen how Dee Winters plays? The kid is all around the place. He is exceptional at reading the play and then filling a gap to make the play. Plus, he does not miss on tackles.

In all likelihood, Winters would be regulated to play special teams. But he would become a part of the starting rotation sooner than later. And he runs a 4.49.

TCU’s Dee Winters is one of the most explosive downhill LBs in the country and a dynamic blitzer. Shows up here on this TFL on the run blitz.



Winters is one of the best Sr LBs in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/kfkawoaV8j — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 31, 2022

As a senior, Winters had 79 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, one interception for a pick-six, and two pass defenses for the runners-up in the National Championship Game. The interception for a touchdown against the University of Michigan in the semi-final game changed the complexity of the game flow as Texas Christian University would eventually win.

Let’s look at this prospect to see if he would solidify this group.

LB Dee Winters

Draft projection: Round 4

Browns pick: #114 (their first pick in Round 4)

Specifics:

College: TCU

Height: 5’-11”

Weight: 227 pounds

40-time: 4.49

Career Tackles: 246

Career Fumble Recoveries: 1

Career Sacks: 12.5

Career Tackles for Loss: 33.5

Career Interceptions: 3

Career Pass Defenses: 7

Career starts: 45

Positives:

Versatility at all three LB positions

Excellent speed

Leader

Is a scraper

Second gear while in pursuit

Has good recognition of plays and instantly reacts

Shows great recognition of screen plays

Explosiveness on tackles

2022 First Team All-Big 12

Senior Bowl invitee

Negatives:

Inconsistent in locating routes while in zone

Struggles with change of direction

Not a good hand fighter with larger offensive linemen

Will struggle to disengage from blocks

Not ideal height

Expert Draft Site Analysis

Sports Illustrated: si.com

The size will always be a concern with Winters but he has great instincts and the mentality to survive as a rotational linebacker in the NFL. On film, Winters displays high-quality instincts. He has a quick trigger and the explosion to comes downhill extremely fast. Winters is able to shoot gaps at a high level and he has the closing burst to get to ball carriers. His tackling ability is fantastic, as he rarely missed a tackle in run defense. At times in the run game, Winters was washed out of plays because of his lack of size. his instincts and tackling ability can allow him to be a rotational MIKE at the next level.