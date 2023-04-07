Daily Dawg Chow 4/7: Cam Newton would like to play for the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns do not need what Cam Newton is selling (Thomas Moore) Veteran QB has Cleveland on his wish list, but there is no value in the Browns going down that road.
- 2023 NFL draft: Browns picks, analysis, rumors, visits, reports and more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Cleveland doesn’t have top selections but still has 8 picks in the 2023 NFL draft
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
- NFL draft: Browns have two interesting QB prospects in for predraft visits (Jared Mueller) Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Clayton Tune are interesting prospects for day three of the NFL draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cam Newton wants to be Deshaun Watson’s backup on the Cleveland Browns (WKYC) “In a video posted to his official YouTube channel on Wednesday, the 33-year-old Newton discussed his willingness to take on a backup role as he’s remained un-signed since the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.”
- Everybody hates the Cleveland Browns when it comes to preseason Power Rankings (Factory of Sadness) “Dalvin Tomlinson seems to be on a decline, and despite pushing 30, the narrative around Okoronkwo is that he’s young and getting ready to “break out” after a half of season of mediocre play in Houston.”
- Can 8 Draft Picks Make The Cleveland Browns Roster (24/7 Sports) “They could go for a 6th or 7th rounder who can be their third developmental player and ideally be the cheap backup for 2024 replacing Dobbs but this would mean taking a roster spot out of one of the other position rooms most likely linebackers and I think they are keen to give the depth spots to Bubba Ventrone’s special teamers.”
- Browns Assistant Strength Coach Heading to Cardinals (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns are going to have to make an addition to their strength training department as Evan Marcus is heading to the Arizona Cardinals. Marcus spent the last seven years with the Browns, serving as the assistant strength and conditioning coach.”
- The Browns should 100% get Cam Newton to back up DeShaun Watson (Youtube) Quincy Carrier makes the case for going after the former Panthers’ MVP
