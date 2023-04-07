Report: ‘Dog’ of a slot corner has virtual meeting with Browns

For fans and media alike, NFL draft season tends to lead us to find players that we love in each draft class. It is one of the reasons we share a variety of mock drafts, both ours and ones done by others we respect, to give fans a look a variety of potential “draft crushes.”

For the Cleveland Browns, CB Kei’Trel Clark is the player that I have found to be a perfect fit for the team. At the NFL combine, I shared about the Louisville Cardinals cornerback. Clark has found his way into no less than three of my mock drafts:

Now comes a report that Cleveland has had a virtual meeting with Clark, the “dog” of a slot cornerback:

.@LouisvilleFB CB Kei'Trel Clark is a DOG in coverage. Clark recently met virtually with #Commanders, #Browns, #49ers, #Vikings and #Raiders, to name a few, per source.



Clark also has a Top 30 with #Cardinals. Lots of interest in an exciting inside-outside CB prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2023

A number of videos from my interview with Clark at the combine were shared. One of my favorites is as he talks about his mindset in the run game:

Clark is going to throw his body around, period pic.twitter.com/ZCKZLU0O8o — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 2, 2023

During the interview Clark talked about needing to keep himself healthy through training and diet but fitting the run and being physical are vital for cornerbacks on the inside.

The Draft Network currently has a second-round grade on Clark but inside cornerbacks tend to slide on draft night. TDN might be the highest on Clark as the consensus big board has him as the 209th prospect in this year’s draft.

We will have a full profile on Clark before the NFL draft at the end of the month.