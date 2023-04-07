Offense-oriented mock draft disappoints then recovers for Browns

NFL mock drafts tend towards a lot of group think. Whether it is specific players, positions or types, it can be easy for them to look familiar. Our weekly Cleveland Browns mock drafts even have a similarity to them. Often we see a defender in two of the first three selections.

Going through the draft process, favorites start to arise. As we noted with CB Kei’Trel Clark’s meeting with the team, the Lousiville cornerback is in a lot of our attempts at predicting the Browns 2023 NFL draft. LB Ivan Pace and RB Deuce Vaughn are two others that often make our mocks.

Today we cover a three-round mock draft from The Draft Wire. As noted in the title of this piece, the mock gives Cleveland two offensive players but goes from potentially frustrating to exciting with the two picks.

For full clarity, the author, Jeff Risdon, is a very good friend of mine. While I will be respectful of my good friend, we disagree with his first selection for the Browns:

74. Browns: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Bergeron is a fine prospect. Lance Zierlein compares him to Cleveland’s Joel Bitonio. While Risdon may see Bergeron as tackle at the next level, the Syracuse product does not seem to have the physical traits to survive outside.

The Browns also already drafted a developmental offensive lineman in James Hudson III two years ago. While Bergeron is a talented lineman, that great coaching could help, using the team’s top draft pick on him doesn’t make sense.

Defenders Gervon Dexter, Derick Hall and K.J. Henry, all selected shortly after Bergeron in this mock draft, would have fit better.

While Risdon’s first selection was disappointing, the northern Ohio native (one of the reasons Jeff and I are friends) brings home another northern Ohio native with Cleveland’s second selection:

98. Browns: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Scott shared that he is a die-hard Browns fan and would give the team another big-play receiver that falls because he isn’t 6’2”. Scott didn’t run great at the combine but showed off his speed and explosion at his pro day:

Tyler Scott is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.58 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 424 out of 2989 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/tTidnkF65f #RAS pic.twitter.com/JHhIoGXNIe — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 31, 2023

Adding Scott with one of the last selections in the third round would be a steal and round out the team’s receiver room.