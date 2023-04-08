Browns NFL draft profile: Dorian Thompson-Robinson the perfect developmental QB

If you have heard it once, you have heard it a thousand times: The NFL is a coach and quarterback league. If you have one but not the other, or neither, you are most likely in for a tough time.

With that in mind, it explains why teams are constantly firing their coaches and constantly on the lookout for a quarterback. Interestingly, at least anecdotally recently, quarterbacks in the NFL draft have been separated into two categories:

First round picks

Other than first-round picks

For the Cleveland Browns, the trade for Deshaun Watson means that they will not be in the hunt for a quarterback for a while. That doesn’t assume that Watson will be great but that the team’s investment in him means they will give him every chance to be great over the next four seasons.

That doesn’t mean the Browns won’t be shopping for a quarterback. The importance of the position is one in which teams should never stop investing. Cleveland claimed Kellen Mond, a third-round pick in 2021, last year despite having Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs on the roster.

Dobbs, who was released to make room for Watson’s return from suspension, re-signed with the Browns this offseason to replace Brissett as the team’s backup. Cleveland has also had at least three quarterbacks in for visits in this year’s NFL draft cycle: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Clayton Tune and Jake Haener.

As we continue our NFL draft profiles, Thompson-Robinson is the first quarterback to get a look:

Name

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Position

Quarterback

Height/Weight

6’2”, 203 pounds

College

UCLA Bruins

Stats:

Five Seasons: 63.3% completion, 10,710 yards, 88 TDs, 36 INTs, 1,826 yards rushing and 28 rushing TDs

Relative Athletic Score

Average “Big Board” Position As of Publishing Date

175th overall

The Draft Network’s Grade/Round Value

Sixth Round

What an Expert is Saying

I've seen basically zero talk about Dorian Thompson-Robinson this draft season, so I just wanted remind people he's out there.



QBs with DTR's arm and athleticism always get drafted. pic.twitter.com/DJso6XTdWY — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) April 7, 2023

Fit with the Browns

DTR’s fit with Cleveland would be very smooth and give Mond a run for his money to stick with the team. Thompson-Robinson has the arm and mobility, as well as a lot of experience playing out of the shotgun, that fits the offense expected to be built around Watson.

With an expensive roster, the Browns could use a cheap backup QB behind Watson after this season. A year with Watson and Dobbs should set up DTR to be just that starting in 2024.

Browns Player Drafting Could Impact

Kellen Mond - Mond’s roster spot seems up in the air as fans didn’t get a chance to see him at all this year. He didn’t cost the team anything so the waiver claim made sense at the time but figuring out who will be Watson’s backup starting in 2024 is vital this year.

Priority

Medium – Low: As we noted at the start, quarterback is the most important position on the field but often they can be overdrafted. While DTR has some exciting traits, he is probably more appropriate to be drafted no earlier than a late fourth, or early fifth. Anything sooner would not be a good use of resources given Cleveland’s roster and the position of their eight picks this year.