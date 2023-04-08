2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 11-15 Results, Vote for Slots 16-20

The 11-15 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

11. S Brian Branch - 121 total points

12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy - 117 total points

13. CB Christian Gonzalez - 116 total points

14. OT Broderick Jones - 109 total points

15. RB Bijan Robinson - 108 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The 11-15 spots are where we started to add some variety, with our first defensive backs (S Brian Branch and CB Christian Gonzalez) and a running back (RB Bijan Robinson) entering the mix. Also included in this round were DE/OLB Myles Murphy and OT Broderick Jones. Given the uncertain future of LT Jedrick Wills, you never know; Cleveland could look for a new left tackle.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DT Jalen Carter

2. DE/OLB Will Anderson

3. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

4. OT Paris Johnson

5. DE/OLB Nolan Smith

6. DE/OLB Tyree Wilson

7. DT Bryan Bresee

8. DT Calijah Kancey

9. OT Peter Skoronski

10. DE/OLB Lukas Van-Ness

11. S Brian Branch

12. DE/OLB Myles Murphy

13. CB Christian Gonzalez

14. OT Broderick Jones

15. RB Bijan Robinson

Compiling the Big Board: 16-20 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 16-20 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.