Draft INSIGHT: OT Tyler Steen for depth along the Browns offensive line

The Cleveland Browns have filled quite a few holes during free agency. But one area that may in critical need of quality depth is at both offensive tackle positions.

LT Jedrick Wills as well as RT Jack Conklin become injured quite a bit. Who are their backups? Chris Hubbard was the mainstay as a swing tackle, but right now, he was not re-signed. Michael Dunn and Blake Hance are with other clubs. That leaves James Hudson, 30-year Joe Haeg, and Tyrone Wheatley, Jr., who signed a reserve/futures deal in January.

Yes, that is it for backup.

Cleveland will need to draft one or even two prospects at both tackle positions. At guard and center, the Browns are covered. But tackle is another matter. There are no issues until one or the other becomes hurt. Then magically, the wheels fall off.

Hudson has his moments filling in, and then again he looks lost. Haeg is a proven veteran, but his first step is completely gone. Wheatley is very raw.

The University of Alabama is known for sending out quality offensive linemen to the NFL. Wills is one of them. Steen proved at the Reese’s Senior Bowl that he can play guard as well, giving him four positions in his toolbox. Cleveland’s offensive line coach Bill Callahan loves versatility.

Steen played three seasons at Vanderbilt University before transferring to Alabama and became an instant starter.

OT Tyler Steen

Draft projection: Round 4

Browns pick: #131 (their second pick in Round 4)

Specifics:

College: Alabama

Height: 6’-6”

Weight: 315 pounds

40-time: 5.20

Career starts: 45

Positives:

Intelligent

Very physical

Durable

Complete pass protector

Anchors well on bull rushes

Strong run blocker

Is able to sustain blocks

Quality technique with good awareness

2022 Second Team All-SEC

Senior Bowl invitee and excelled

Negatives:

Good, not great, skill set

Will come out of his stance with a high pad level

Inconsistent hand placement on run downs

Only average redirect strength

Can be slow off the snap

Learn to convert speed to power

Will at times lung instead of steady drive

Expert Draft Site Analysis

WalterFootball.com

Tyler Steen is a polished pass blocker who bends at the knee and shows good development in his setup. He slides his feet well to cut off the edge and does not bend at the waist to lunge after defenders. With his thick and strong build, Steen anchors well against bull rush, holding his ground and not getting driven into the quarterback. His strength gives him a nice ability to sustain blocks with strong hands. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level.