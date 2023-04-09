 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/9/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Pittsburgh at UCLA Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

  • Without a first-round pick, what does a best-case draft scenario look like for the Browns? (cleveland.com) - Cleveland isn’t slated to pick until No. 74 — in the third round — after also trading their second-rounder, 42nd overall, to the Jets in the Elijah Moore deal. So what does a best-case scenario look like for the Browns when all is said and done on draft weekend considering how late they pick?
  • Full 3-round mock draft with three weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns do not come onto the clock until the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This means there are not many mock drafts that make it that far to play out who the Browns could select when they come on the clock. So why not complete a full three-round mock draft to simulate what options could be on the board for the Browns by the time they finally get on the clock?
  • Book your trip on the inaugural Browns Fan Cruise! (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Cleveland Browns announced today that the first-ever Browns Fans Cruise, operated by Seaside Events, will set sail in March 2024. During the inaugural trip, fans will have the opportunity to interact with a dozen Browns Legends and Alumni while enjoying unique Browns-themed experiences during a five-night voyage aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...