Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/9/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns NFL draft profile: Dorian Thompson-Robinson the perfect developmental QB (Jared Mueller) - If you have heard it once, you have heard it a thousand times: The NFL is a coach and quarterback league. If you have one but not the other, or neither, you are most likely in for a tough time.
- 2023 Browns DBN Big Board: 11-15 Results, Vote for Slots 16-20 (Chris Pokorny) - It’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 16-20 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.
- NFL Network’s 4-round mock draft brings new names to Browns fans (Jared Mueller) - Today we review NFL Network’s most recent four-round mock draft. As we saw with Jeff Risdon’s mock draft yesterday, some new names popped up for the Browns.
- NFL draft rumors and notes: LB, WR success rates, buzz around potential Browns targets and more (Jared Mueller) - The NFL draft starts April 27th but for fans of the Cleveland Browns it doesn’t start until later in the day Friday. With both their first and second round picks gone after trades to acquire QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore, the Browns will either have to trade up or wait for the 74th overall selection to make their first pick.
Cleveland Browns:
- Without a first-round pick, what does a best-case draft scenario look like for the Browns? (cleveland.com) - Cleveland isn’t slated to pick until No. 74 — in the third round — after also trading their second-rounder, 42nd overall, to the Jets in the Elijah Moore deal. So what does a best-case scenario look like for the Browns when all is said and done on draft weekend considering how late they pick?
- Full 3-round mock draft with three weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns do not come onto the clock until the 74th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This means there are not many mock drafts that make it that far to play out who the Browns could select when they come on the clock. So why not complete a full three-round mock draft to simulate what options could be on the board for the Browns by the time they finally get on the clock?
- Book your trip on the inaugural Browns Fan Cruise! (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Cleveland Browns announced today that the first-ever Browns Fans Cruise, operated by Seaside Events, will set sail in March 2024. During the inaugural trip, fans will have the opportunity to interact with a dozen Browns Legends and Alumni while enjoying unique Browns-themed experiences during a five-night voyage aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas.
NFL:
- Why Panthers believe roster is ready to compete with rookie QB (ESPN) - The Carolina Panthers believe their time is now.
- Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense (NFL.com) - Odell Beckham is continuing to test the waters in New York. The Jets are hosting the three-time Pro Bowler on a visit on Monday in which he’ll undergo a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Lamar Jackson from a GM’s view: The pros, cons, obstacles of pursuing the QB (The Athletic) - The latest chapter in the Lamar Jackson saga featured the Ravens’ PR staff trying to shut down any questions about the franchise’s disgruntled quarterback during a pre-draft news conference Wednesday. At one point when the two-time Pro Bowler was mentioned by a reporter, they were cut off mid-question as Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta sat in silence.
Loading comments...