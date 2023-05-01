Daily Dawg Chow 5/1: Monday after the Draft

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL draft: AFC North loaded up on elite athletes even by NFL standards (Jared Mueller) The Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers had very few average or below average athletes from the NFL draft
- How did the Browns grade out for the 2023 NFL Draft? (Thomas Moore) GM Andrew Berry made seven picks and now the analysis begins with mostly positive takes.
- NFL draft: Meet new Browns receiver Cedric Tillman (Barry Shuck) Receiver room is very crowded in Cleveland after their first draft pick
- Cleveland Browns - List of Undrafted Free Agents Reportedly Signed (Chris Pokorny) The NFL Draft has concluded, but the Browns still have work to do!
- Cleveland Browns get bigger with super-sized selections (WKYC) “With the first of two fourth-round picks on Saturday, the Browns selected Jones, a 6-foot-8, 375-pound offensive tackle with an 88-inch wingspan, 37-inch arms and a high school highlight tape filled with dunks and other impressive moves on the court a super-sized person like him shouldn’t be making.”
- What draft picks do the Browns have in 2024? (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns will still be without a first-round pick — the final year they won’t have their own first-round pick as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Texans. Their fourth-round pick was also part of that deal, and they also sent their sixth-round pick to the Falcons in the deal that acquired LB Deion Jones during the 2022 season.”
- Former Buckeye signs with Cleveland Browns as undrafted free agent (Buckeyes Wire via Yahoo) “A number of successful former Ohio State Buckeyes have gone undrafted, including Corey Brown, Andrew Norwell and Jake McQuaide. There will most definitely be one that sticks in this class. The most recent former Ohio State player to sign is Ronnie Hickman with the Cleveland Browns.”
- Free Agency Prediction Brings Kareem Hunt Back to Browns (heavy.com) “Hunt finished last season with 468 yards on 123 carries, with his overall effectiveness as a change of pace to Nick Chubb falling off. His per-carry average of 3.8 was the worst of his career and his opportunities tapered off later in the year.”
- Browns Draft Day 2 Breakdown w/Jake Burns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier and Jake Burns go over the rest of the Browns’ draft
