Browns bring back familiar face on special teams

The Cleveland Browns signed punter Joseph Charlton on Monday.

It was the second transaction of the day after the team reportedly picked up the fifth-year option on left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Charlton spent the offseason and training camp last year with the Browns after the team signed him to a reserve/futures contract in February of 2022. He did not catch on with another team after being released.

The 6-foot-5 and 190-pound Charlton was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Carolina Panthers. As a rookie, he punted 45 times for an average of 46.3 yards per punt, and even picked up NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 16.

In 2021, Charlton kicked in five games with the Panthers before being released. He subsequently signed with the Jaguars, appearing in one game where he punted three times for an average of 50.7 yards per punt.

In his three seasons in the league, Charlton has punted 69 times for 3,055 yards, with 29 landing inside the 20-yard line, and a 44.3 average.

Charlton will likely serve as a camp leg and insurance policy for punter Corey Bojorquez, who punted 61 times in 2022 for an average of 48.5 yards per kick, with a long of 76 yards and 23 punts inside the 20-yard-line in his first season with the Browns.