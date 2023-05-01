 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Local speedster trying out for Jets then Browns during rookie minicamps

Anthony Kendall has two shots to go from Baldwin-Wallace to the NFL

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: International Series-Munich City Scenes Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As quickly as possible, we move from the NFL draft to the 2023 NFL season. The Cleveland Browns will get their drafted and undrafted players into town for rookie minicamp from May 12th through the 14th. Then on May 23rd, organized team activities begin before the mandatory minicamp on June 6th.

Cleveland added a lot of new players this offseason between free agency and the NFL draft. They even got into the trade action by acquiring WR Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.

One local player that we thought could be headed to the Browns, Anthony Kendall, didn’t get signed as an undrafted free agent but did get a tryout invitation:

We covered Cleveland’s interest in Kendall in the run-up to the draft.

The Baldwin-Wallace star had impressive testing numbers:

Prior to his tryout just down the street from his college, Kendall will have a tryout with the New York Jets the week before.

Like most tryout players, Kendall has a long road ahead of him to make a team’s 90-man roster much less a 53-man but the first step is these tryouts. With his speed and explosive ability, he has a chance to overcome the small school status connected to him.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...