Daily Dawg Chow 5/10: Browns cut Ben Stille, bring in Marquez Stevenson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- New Browns dawg logo is ready to be selected by fans. Info and voting links! (Barry Shuck) Voting begins Wednesday
- Despite upgrades, Browns receiving group ranked bottom half of league (Jared Mueller) Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore and company are ranked 21st
- How many primetime games will the Browns have in 2023? (Thomas Moore) The NFL will release the schedule on Thursday night; will Cleveland find itself in the national spotlight this fall?
- Browns waive WR, DT days before rookie minicamp (Jared Mueller) Ben Stille, Marquez Stevenson departures open space for UDFAs and drafted rookies
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns release defensive tackle Stille, receiver Stevenson (Akron Beacon Journal) “Stile was picked up off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad last Nov. 15. He played in six games for the Browns last season, with three assisted tackles and one quarterback hit over 75 defensive snaps and one special-team snap.”
- Predicting every national TV game for Cleveland Browns this season (Dawg Pound Daily) “For the Cleveland Browns, that could be an interesting development. They continue to be a massive draw but they’ve never been a major feature in Prime Time games. Even so, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them get at least one, with these three being the most probable.”
- Likely Cleveland Browns Spending On Quarterbacks in 2023, 2024 & 2025 (Orange And Brown Report) “Looking ahead to how the Cleveland Browns will manage their spending over the next three years and then the knock-on impact this has on other position rooms”
- Former Cleveland Browns, Wisconsin star Joe Thomas throws first pitch at Brewers game (Wisconsin State Journal) “Joe Thomas, who recently was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Brewers’ game against the Dodgers in Milwaukee.”
- Why the quiet offseason is great for the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reflects on the lack of drama so far
Loading comments...