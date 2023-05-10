Browns not featured in any international games in 2023

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 PM ET. As a prelude to that, the league announced this year’s international slate of games Wednesday morning. The Cleveland Browns were not among the nine teams involved:

Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London

Falcons vs. Jaguars in London Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham

Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham

Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt

Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt

The schedule is also heavy on the AFC side of things, with there being eight teams from the conference, as well as the Jaguars playing there twice. The Falcons are the lone NFC team to be featured.

For the Browns, a couple of their opponents this season will be playing in international games: Ravens, Jaguars, Titans and Colts. It will be interesting to see if Cleveland benefits from any travel-related fatigue. Teams generally get their preference of a bye week before or after an international game.

Perhaps Cleveland will be coming due for an international game soon. According to Jamison Hensley, the teams listed below had only played one international game since 2005, including the Browns. Three teams from that list — the Ravens, Colts, and Titans — are being featured in 2023.

The Ravens were among the nine NFL teams to have played only one international game since the NFL launched the series in 2005.



The others: the Panthers, Packers, Steelers, Colts, Titans, Cowboys, Browns and Eagles. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 10, 2023

A few more games will be announced today, including the first ever Black Friday game, and some select CBS/FOX games. We’ll see if the Browns are involved in any of those announcements.